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Multiple Choice
The subscapularis muscle inserts on the __________.
A
greater tubercle of the humerus
B
olecranon process of the ulna
C
coracoid process of the scapula
D
lesser tubercle of the humerus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the subscapularis muscle. It is one of the four rotator cuff muscles, located on the anterior surface of the scapula.
Step 2: Understand the function of the subscapularis muscle. It primarily acts to medially rotate the arm and stabilize the shoulder joint.
Step 3: Recall the anatomy of the humerus. The humerus has two tubercles: the greater tubercle (lateral) and the lesser tubercle (medial). These serve as attachment points for muscles.
Step 4: Note that the subscapularis muscle inserts specifically on the lesser tubercle of the humerus. This insertion allows it to perform its function of medial rotation effectively.
Step 5: Eliminate the incorrect options: The greater tubercle is the insertion point for other rotator cuff muscles (supraspinatus, infraspinatus, and teres minor), the olecranon process is part of the ulna, and the coracoid process is part of the scapula. None of these are relevant to the subscapularis muscle.
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