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Multiple Choice
Which two muscles insert on the fifth phalanx or the fifth metatarsal of the foot?
A
Tibialis anterior and peroneus longus
B
Extensor digitorum longus and flexor digitorum brevis
C
Flexor hallucis longus and extensor hallucis brevis
D
Abductor digiti minimi and flexor digiti minimi brevis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical terminology. The fifth phalanx refers to the fifth toe, and the fifth metatarsal is the bone in the foot associated with the fifth toe. Muscles that insert on these structures are responsible for movements of the little toe.
Step 2: Review the muscle actions and insertions. The abductor digiti minimi is responsible for abducting the fifth toe, and it inserts on the lateral side of the fifth phalanx. The flexor digiti minimi brevis flexes the fifth toe and inserts on the base of the fifth phalanx.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their insertions. For example, the tibialis anterior and peroneus longus insert on the medial cuneiform and first metatarsal, not the fifth metatarsal or phalanx. Similarly, the flexor hallucis longus and extensor hallucis brevis act on the big toe (hallux), not the fifth toe.
Step 4: Confirm the correct answer by matching the insertion points of the abductor digiti minimi and flexor digiti minimi brevis to the fifth phalanx or fifth metatarsal. These muscles are specifically associated with the fifth toe.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Abductor digiti minimi and flexor digiti minimi brevis,' as these are the muscles that insert on the fifth phalanx or fifth metatarsal of the foot.
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