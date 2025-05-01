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Multiple Choice
Which muscle forms the posterior border of the armpit and is responsible for extending and adducting the humerus?
A
Pectoralis major
B
Biceps brachii
C
Deltoid
D
Latissimus dorsi
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the armpit region. The posterior border of the armpit is formed by muscles located on the back side of the body, specifically those involved in movements of the shoulder and arm.
Step 2: Review the function of the latissimus dorsi muscle. This muscle is responsible for extending, adducting, and medially rotating the humerus. It is a large, flat muscle that spans the lower back and inserts into the humerus.
Step 3: Compare the functions of the other muscles listed in the problem. The pectoralis major is located on the anterior chest and primarily functions in flexion and adduction of the humerus. The biceps brachii is involved in flexion of the elbow and supination of the forearm. The deltoid is responsible for abduction of the arm.
Step 4: Identify the muscle that matches the description provided in the problem. The latissimus dorsi forms the posterior border of the armpit and is responsible for extending and adducting the humerus, making it the correct answer.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by visualizing or referencing anatomical diagrams of the latissimus dorsi and its role in forming the posterior border of the armpit.
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