Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of an indirect attachment of skeletal muscle to bone?
A
A ligament connecting two bones
B
Muscle fibers merging directly with the periosteum
C
A tendon connecting muscle to bone
D
A muscle attaching to skin
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of muscle attachment: Skeletal muscles attach to bones either directly or indirectly. Direct attachment occurs when muscle fibers merge directly with the periosteum of the bone. Indirect attachment involves a connective tissue structure, such as a tendon, that connects the muscle to the bone.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it describes an indirect attachment of skeletal muscle to bone.
Option 1: 'A ligament connecting two bones' - Ligaments connect bones to other bones, not muscles to bones. This is not an example of muscle attachment.
Option 2: 'Muscle fibers merging directly with the periosteum' - This describes direct attachment, not indirect attachment.
Option 3: 'A tendon connecting muscle to bone' - Tendons are connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, making this an example of indirect attachment. Option 4: 'A muscle attaching to skin' - This describes a muscle attaching to skin, not bone, and is not relevant to the question.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan