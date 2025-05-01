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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary action of the biceps brachii muscle?
A
Extension of the forearm at the elbow
B
Flexion of the forearm at the elbow
C
Adduction of the arm at the shoulder
D
Abduction of the arm at the shoulder
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the biceps brachii muscle: The biceps brachii is a two-headed muscle located in the upper arm. It spans from the scapula (shoulder blade) to the radius (forearm bone). Its primary function is related to movement at the elbow joint.
Identify the primary action of the biceps brachii: The muscle is responsible for flexion of the forearm at the elbow joint. Flexion refers to the bending motion that decreases the angle between the forearm and the upper arm.
Eliminate incorrect options: Extension of the forearm at the elbow is performed by the triceps brachii, not the biceps brachii. Adduction and abduction of the arm at the shoulder involve muscles like the deltoid and pectoralis major, not the biceps brachii.
Relate the action to daily activities: Flexion of the forearm at the elbow is the motion used when lifting objects, such as curling a dumbbell or bringing food to the mouth.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Flexion of the forearm at the elbow,' as this is the primary action of the biceps brachii muscle.
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