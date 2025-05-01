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Multiple Choice
Which type of muscle has fascicles arranged in a circular pattern, allowing it to act as a sphincter?
A
Circular muscle
B
Parallel muscle
C
Pennate muscle
D
Convergent muscle
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure and function of fascicles in muscles. Fascicles are bundles of muscle fibers, and their arrangement determines the muscle's function and movement.
Learn about the different types of fascicle arrangements: circular, parallel, pennate, and convergent. Each arrangement has unique characteristics and functions.
Focus on circular muscles. Circular muscles have fascicles arranged in concentric rings, which allow them to act as sphincters. Sphincters control the opening and closing of passageways, such as the mouth or anus.
Compare circular muscles to other types: Parallel muscles have fibers running parallel to the long axis of the muscle, pennate muscles have fibers arranged at an angle to a central tendon, and convergent muscles have fibers converging toward a single tendon.
Conclude that the muscle type with fascicles arranged in a circular pattern, allowing it to act as a sphincter, is the circular muscle.
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