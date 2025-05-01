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Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures marks the boundary between adjacent sarcomeres in skeletal muscle fibers?
A
M line
B
Z disc (Z line)
C
A band
D
H zone
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a sarcomere: A sarcomere is the functional unit of a skeletal muscle fiber, composed of repeating units of actin and myosin filaments. It is bounded by Z discs (also called Z lines) on either end.
Learn the role of the Z disc: The Z disc is a dense protein structure that anchors the thin filaments (actin) and marks the boundary between adjacent sarcomeres. It plays a critical role in maintaining the alignment of sarcomeres during muscle contraction.
Differentiate the other options: The M line is located in the center of the sarcomere and anchors the thick filaments (myosin). The A band represents the region of the sarcomere containing the entire length of the thick filaments, and the H zone is the central part of the A band where only thick filaments are present.
Recognize the correct answer: The Z disc (Z line) is the structure that marks the boundary between adjacent sarcomeres, distinguishing it from the M line, A band, and H zone.
Apply this knowledge to similar questions: When asked about sarcomere boundaries or anchoring points, remember that the Z disc is the defining structure for sarcomere boundaries, while other regions like the M line, A band, and H zone have different roles within the sarcomere.
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