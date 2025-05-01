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Multiple Choice
Chest and shoulder muscles that move the arm at the shoulder joint have insertions on the:
A
clavicle
B
scapula
C
sternum
D
humerus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the shoulder joint and the muscles involved in moving the arm. The shoulder joint is a ball-and-socket joint formed by the articulation of the humerus and the scapula.
Step 2: Identify the muscles responsible for moving the arm at the shoulder joint. These include the pectoralis major, deltoid, latissimus dorsi, and rotator cuff muscles.
Step 3: Learn the concept of muscle insertions. Muscle insertion refers to the point where the muscle attaches to the bone that moves during contraction. For muscles that move the arm, the insertion is typically on the humerus.
Step 4: Examine the options provided (clavicle, scapula, sternum, humerus). The clavicle, scapula, and sternum serve as points of origin for some muscles, but the humerus is the insertion point for muscles that move the arm at the shoulder joint.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by recalling that the humerus is the bone that moves when muscles like the pectoralis major and deltoid contract, making it the insertion point for these muscles.
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