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Multiple Choice
Which arm muscle is characterized by having two divisions or heads?
A
Biceps brachii
B
Brachialis
C
Deltoid
D
Triceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'divisions or heads' in the context of muscle anatomy. Muscles with multiple heads have separate points of origin that converge into a single insertion point.
Step 2: Review the anatomy of the listed muscles. The biceps brachii is known for having two heads: the long head and the short head, which originate from different points on the scapula and insert on the radius.
Step 3: Compare the biceps brachii to the other options. The brachialis is a single-headed muscle located beneath the biceps brachii, the deltoid is a triangular muscle with three distinct regions (not heads), and the triceps brachii has three heads (long, lateral, and medial).
Step 4: Focus on the biceps brachii, which is specifically characterized by having two heads, making it the correct answer to the question.
Step 5: Conclude that the biceps brachii is the arm muscle characterized by having two divisions or heads, based on its anatomical structure and function.
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