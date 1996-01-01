2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?
a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
e) Both a & b.
f) Both c & d.
A
Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
B
Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
C
Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
D
Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
E
Both a & b.
F
Both c & d.
654
7
Watch next
Master Acids and Bases with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice