Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is directly covered by the endomysium in skeletal muscle tissue?
A
Myofibrils
B
Individual muscle fibers
C
The entire muscle
D
Muscle fascicles
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hierarchical organization of skeletal muscle tissue: Skeletal muscle is organized into several levels, starting from the entire muscle, which is composed of bundles of muscle fascicles. Each fascicle contains individual muscle fibers, and within each muscle fiber are myofibrils.
Learn the connective tissue layers in skeletal muscle: There are three main connective tissue layers in skeletal muscle. The epimysium surrounds the entire muscle, the perimysium surrounds muscle fascicles, and the endomysium surrounds individual muscle fibers.
Focus on the role of the endomysium: The endomysium is a thin layer of connective tissue that directly covers and surrounds individual muscle fibers. It provides structural support and contains capillaries and nerves that supply the muscle fibers.
Eliminate incorrect options: Myofibrils are located inside individual muscle fibers and are not directly covered by the endomysium. The entire muscle is covered by the epimysium, and muscle fascicles are surrounded by the perimysium. Therefore, these options are incorrect.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Individual muscle fibers,' as the endomysium directly covers and supports them.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan