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Multiple Choice
In a diagram of the upper back muscles, which arrow is most likely to indicate the location of the rhomboid minor muscle?
A
Arrow pointing to the area between the spine and the medial border of the scapula, superior to the rhomboid major
B
Arrow pointing to the lower back near the lumbar vertebrae
C
Arrow pointing to the deltoid muscle on the lateral aspect of the shoulder
D
Arrow pointing to the pectoralis major muscle on the anterior chest
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical location of the rhomboid minor muscle. The rhomboid minor is a small muscle located in the upper back, between the spine and the medial border of the scapula. It lies superior to the rhomboid major muscle.
Step 2: Review the function and attachment points of the rhomboid minor. It originates from the spinous processes of C7 and T1 vertebrae and inserts onto the medial border of the scapula near the spine. This helps confirm its position in the upper back.
Step 3: Compare the anatomical location of the rhomboid minor with the options provided. Eliminate choices that do not match the upper back region or the area between the spine and the medial border of the scapula.
Step 4: Focus on the correct anatomical relationship. The rhomboid minor is superior to the rhomboid major, so the arrow pointing to the area between the spine and the medial border of the scapula, superior to the rhomboid major, is the most likely correct answer.
Step 5: Confirm that other options (e.g., lumbar vertebrae, deltoid muscle, pectoralis major) are unrelated to the rhomboid minor's location. These areas are either too far from the upper back or belong to different muscle groups entirely.
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