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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is primarily responsible for separating the toes?
A
Flexor digitorum brevis
B
Plantar interossei
C
Dorsal interossei
D
Abductor hallucis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the muscles listed in the problem. Each muscle has a specific role in foot movement. For example, the flexor digitorum brevis flexes the toes, the plantar interossei adduct the toes, the abductor hallucis abducts the big toe, and the dorsal interossei abduct the toes (spread them apart).
Step 2: Focus on the action described in the question: separating the toes. This action is known as abduction, which involves moving the toes away from the midline of the foot.
Step 3: Identify which muscle group is responsible for abduction of the toes. The dorsal interossei are the primary muscles responsible for this action, as they abduct the toes (spread them apart).
Step 4: Compare the functions of the other muscles listed. The flexor digitorum brevis flexes the toes, which is unrelated to abduction. The plantar interossei adduct the toes (bring them closer together), which is the opposite of abduction. The abductor hallucis only abducts the big toe, not all toes.
Step 5: Conclude that the dorsal interossei are the correct answer because they are the muscles primarily responsible for separating the toes through abduction.
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