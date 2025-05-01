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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is involved in producing horizontal wrinkles in the forehead?
A
Orbicularis oculi
B
Frontalis
C
Masseter
D
Zygomaticus major
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the muscles listed in the problem. The goal is to identify which muscle is responsible for producing horizontal wrinkles in the forehead.
Step 2: Recall the anatomy and function of the frontalis muscle. The frontalis is part of the epicranius muscle group and is located in the forehead. Its primary function is to elevate the eyebrows and create horizontal wrinkles in the skin of the forehead.
Step 3: Compare the function of the frontalis muscle with the other muscles listed. The orbicularis oculi is responsible for closing the eyelids, the masseter is involved in mastication (chewing), and the zygomaticus major is responsible for elevating the corners of the mouth (smiling). None of these muscles are involved in creating horizontal wrinkles in the forehead.
Step 4: Confirm that the frontalis muscle is the correct answer based on its anatomical location and function. It is the only muscle listed that directly contributes to the formation of horizontal wrinkles in the forehead.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the frontalis muscle, as it matches the description provided in the problem and its function aligns with the production of horizontal wrinkles in the forehead.
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