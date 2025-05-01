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Multiple Choice
Paralysis of which of the following muscles would make an individual unable to flex the knee?
A
Biceps femoris
B
Tibialis anterior
C
Gastrocnemius
D
Rectus femoris
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the knee joint and the muscles involved in knee flexion. Knee flexion is the movement that decreases the angle between the thigh and the lower leg, and it is primarily performed by muscles in the posterior compartment of the thigh.
Step 2: Identify the primary muscles responsible for knee flexion. These muscles are part of the hamstring group, which includes the biceps femoris, semitendinosus, and semimembranosus. The biceps femoris is particularly important for this action.
Step 3: Analyze the function of each muscle listed in the options. The biceps femoris is a hamstring muscle responsible for knee flexion. The tibialis anterior is located in the anterior compartment of the leg and is involved in dorsiflexion of the foot, not knee flexion. The gastrocnemius, a calf muscle, assists in plantar flexion of the foot and can contribute slightly to knee flexion when the leg is extended. The rectus femoris is part of the quadriceps group and is primarily involved in knee extension, not flexion.
Step 4: Determine which muscle's paralysis would directly impair knee flexion. Since the biceps femoris is a key muscle in the hamstring group responsible for flexing the knee, its paralysis would make an individual unable to perform this movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the biceps femoris, as it is the primary muscle responsible for knee flexion, and its paralysis would directly prevent this action.
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