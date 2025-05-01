Step 3: Analyze the function of each muscle listed in the options. The biceps femoris is a hamstring muscle responsible for knee flexion. The tibialis anterior is located in the anterior compartment of the leg and is involved in dorsiflexion of the foot, not knee flexion. The gastrocnemius, a calf muscle, assists in plantar flexion of the foot and can contribute slightly to knee flexion when the leg is extended. The rectus femoris is part of the quadriceps group and is primarily involved in knee extension, not flexion.