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Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the connective tissue layer that surrounds an entire skeletal muscle?
A
Perimysium
B
Epimysium
C
Sarcolemma
D
Endomysium
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of skeletal muscle: Skeletal muscle is organized into layers of connective tissue that provide support and protection. These layers include the epimysium, perimysium, and endomysium.
Define epimysium: The epimysium is the outermost connective tissue layer that surrounds the entire skeletal muscle. It is composed of dense irregular connective tissue and helps protect the muscle from friction against other muscles and bones.
Differentiate between the connective tissue layers: The perimysium surrounds bundles of muscle fibers called fascicles, while the endomysium surrounds individual muscle fibers. The sarcolemma, on the other hand, is the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber, not a connective tissue layer.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definitions, the epimysium is the connective tissue layer that surrounds the entire skeletal muscle.
Review the options provided: Confirm that 'Epimysium' is the correct answer and understand why the other options (Perimysium, Sarcolemma, Endomysium) do not describe the connective tissue layer surrounding the entire skeletal muscle.
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