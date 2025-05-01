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Multiple Choice
How many insertion points can a muscle have?
A
Exactly two
B
Only one
C
None
D
One or more
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of muscle insertion: In Anatomy & Physiology, the insertion of a muscle refers to the point where the muscle attaches to the bone or structure that moves when the muscle contracts. This is distinct from the origin, which is the fixed attachment point.
Recognize that muscles can have one or more insertion points: Depending on the muscle's structure and function, it may attach to multiple bones or structures to facilitate complex movements. For example, some muscles in the hand or face have multiple insertion points to allow for intricate movements.
Review examples of muscles with multiple insertion points: For instance, the deltoid muscle has multiple insertion points on the humerus, allowing it to perform a variety of movements such as abduction, flexion, and extension of the arm.
Understand the variability in muscle anatomy: While some muscles have a single insertion point, others may have multiple due to their role in coordinating complex movements or stabilizing joints.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'One or more': This reflects the anatomical diversity of muscles and their insertion points, emphasizing the adaptability of the musculoskeletal system to perform various functions.
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