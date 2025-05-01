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Multiple Choice
The pectoralis major is an ______ of the arm.
A
abductor
B
flexor
C
extensor
D
adductor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the pectoralis major muscle. The pectoralis major is a large, fan-shaped muscle located in the chest. Its primary function is to move the arm at the shoulder joint.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the terms provided in the options: 'abductor,' 'flexor,' 'extensor,' and 'adductor.' For example:
- Abductor: A muscle that moves a limb away from the midline of the body.
- Flexor: A muscle that decreases the angle between two bones at a joint.
- Extensor: A muscle that increases the angle between two bones at a joint.
- Adductor: A muscle that moves a limb toward the midline of the body.
Step 3: Analyze the movement produced by the pectoralis major. This muscle is responsible for actions such as flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm at the shoulder joint.
Step 4: Match the correct term to the primary action of the pectoralis major. Since the muscle contributes to moving the arm closer to the midline of the body, the term 'adductor' is relevant. Additionally, it assists in flexion of the arm, making 'flexor' another correct term.
Step 5: Conclude that the pectoralis major can be described as both a flexor and an adductor of the arm, based on its anatomical function and the options provided.
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