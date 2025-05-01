Step 2: Review the definitions of the terms provided in the options: 'abductor,' 'flexor,' 'extensor,' and 'adductor.' For example: - Abductor: A muscle that moves a limb away from the midline of the body. - Flexor: A muscle that decreases the angle between two bones at a joint. - Extensor: A muscle that increases the angle between two bones at a joint. - Adductor: A muscle that moves a limb toward the midline of the body.