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Multiple Choice
Which best describes the primary action of the biceps brachii muscle?
A
Abduction of the arm at the shoulder
B
Flexion of the forearm at the elbow
C
Adduction of the arm at the shoulder
D
Extension of the forearm at the elbow
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location and structure of the biceps brachii muscle. The biceps brachii is a two-headed muscle located in the anterior compartment of the upper arm, spanning from the scapula to the radius.
Step 2: Understand the primary function of the biceps brachii. Its main action is flexion of the forearm at the elbow joint, as it contracts to bring the forearm closer to the upper arm.
Step 3: Recognize the secondary actions of the biceps brachii. It also assists in supination of the forearm (rotating the forearm so the palm faces upward) and plays a minor role in stabilizing the shoulder joint.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the muscle's function. Abduction and adduction of the arm at the shoulder involve different muscles, such as the deltoid and pectoralis major, respectively. Extension of the forearm at the elbow is performed by the triceps brachii, not the biceps brachii.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of the primary action of the biceps brachii is flexion of the forearm at the elbow, as this is its most prominent and well-known function.
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