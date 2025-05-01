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Multiple Choice
The extensor muscle that branches to form four tendons on the back of the hand is the __________.
A
flexor carpi ulnaris
B
abductor pollicis brevis
C
extensor pollicis longus
D
extensor digitorum
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the extensor muscles in the forearm and hand. Extensor muscles are responsible for extending the fingers and wrist, and they are located on the posterior side of the forearm.
Step 2: Identify the extensor digitorum muscle. This muscle originates from the lateral epicondyle of the humerus and inserts into the extensor expansions of the fingers (digits 2-5). It is responsible for extending the fingers and wrist.
Step 3: Recognize the branching of the extensor digitorum muscle. It forms four tendons that extend to the fingers, allowing for coordinated extension of the digits.
Step 4: Compare the extensor digitorum to the other muscles listed in the options. The flexor carpi ulnaris is a flexor muscle, not an extensor. The abductor pollicis brevis is involved in thumb movement, and the extensor pollicis longus extends the thumb, not the fingers.
Step 5: Conclude that the extensor digitorum is the correct muscle responsible for forming four tendons on the back of the hand, as described in the problem.
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