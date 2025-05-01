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Multiple Choice
When the psoas major contracts, the thigh is ______.
A
extended at the knee
B
flexed at the hip
C
rotated laterally
D
abducted at the hip
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the psoas major muscle. The psoas major is a deep muscle located in the lumbar region of the spine and extends to the femur. It is part of the iliopsoas group, which plays a key role in hip movement.
Step 2: Understand the primary function of the psoas major. This muscle is responsible for flexing the thigh at the hip joint, which means it brings the thigh closer to the torso. This action is crucial for movements like walking, running, and sitting.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. The options include: 'extended at the knee,' 'flexed at the hip,' 'rotated laterally,' and 'abducted at the hip.' Compare each option to the known function of the psoas major.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The psoas major does not extend the knee (this is the function of the quadriceps), rotate the thigh laterally (this is performed by muscles like the piriformis), or abduct the thigh at the hip (this is done by muscles like the gluteus medius).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct action of the psoas major when it contracts is 'flexed at the hip,' as this aligns with its anatomical function of bringing the thigh closer to the torso.
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