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Multiple Choice
The muscles in the ______ compartment of the arm flex the arm at the elbow.
A
posterior
B
medial
C
lateral
D
anterior
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the arm. The arm is divided into compartments based on the location of muscles and their functions. These compartments include the anterior, posterior, medial, and lateral compartments.
Step 2: Recall the function of the anterior compartment. The muscles in the anterior compartment of the arm are primarily responsible for flexion at the elbow joint. Key muscles in this compartment include the biceps brachii, brachialis, and coracobrachialis.
Step 3: Contrast the functions of other compartments. For example, the posterior compartment contains muscles like the triceps brachii, which are responsible for extension at the elbow. The medial and lateral compartments are not typically associated with flexion or extension at the elbow.
Step 4: Match the function of flexion at the elbow with the correct compartment. Since flexion is performed by muscles in the anterior compartment, this is the correct answer.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the anatomy and function of the muscles in the anterior compartment, ensuring that they align with the action of flexion at the elbow.
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