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Multiple Choice
Long bones enable body movement by acting as a ________.
A
hinge
B
lever
C
pulley
D
spring
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of long bones in the skeletal system. Long bones, such as the femur and humerus, are designed to support weight and facilitate movement by acting as mechanical structures.
Step 2: Recall the concept of a lever in biomechanics. A lever is a rigid structure (like a bone) that rotates around a fixed point called a fulcrum (such as a joint). Levers amplify force to enable movement.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question. A hinge refers to a type of joint, not the function of the bone itself. A pulley and spring are mechanical devices that do not describe the role of long bones in movement.
Step 4: Recognize that long bones act as levers in the body. Muscles apply force to the bones, which pivot around joints (fulcrums) to produce movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'lever,' as it accurately describes the role of long bones in enabling body movement.
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