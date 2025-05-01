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Multiple Choice
Which muscle acts as the prime mover of elbow flexion?
A
Deltoid
B
Brachioradialis
C
Triceps brachii
D
Biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a prime mover: A prime mover (or agonist) is the muscle primarily responsible for producing a specific movement. In this case, the movement is elbow flexion.
Review the anatomy of the elbow joint: Elbow flexion involves decreasing the angle between the forearm and the upper arm. The muscles responsible for this movement are located in the anterior compartment of the arm.
Identify the muscles involved in elbow flexion: The key muscles include the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis. Among these, the biceps brachii is the most powerful and acts as the prime mover.
Understand the role of the biceps brachii: The biceps brachii has two heads (long and short) that originate from the scapula and insert on the radius. Its contraction pulls the forearm upward, causing elbow flexion.
Compare the other options: The deltoid is primarily responsible for shoulder movements, not elbow flexion. The brachioradialis assists in elbow flexion but is not the prime mover. The triceps brachii is responsible for elbow extension, the opposite of flexion.
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