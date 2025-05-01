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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the origin of a muscle?
A
The fixed attachment point of the muscle to a bone
B
The movable attachment point of the muscle to a bone
C
The nerve that stimulates the muscle to contract
D
The central region of the muscle where contraction occurs
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'origin' in the context of muscle anatomy. The origin of a muscle refers to the fixed attachment point of the muscle to a bone, which does not move during contraction.
Contrast the term 'origin' with 'insertion.' The insertion is the movable attachment point of the muscle to a bone, which moves when the muscle contracts.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their definitions. For example, the nerve that stimulates the muscle to contract is not related to the anatomical definition of 'origin,' and the central region of the muscle where contraction occurs refers to the muscle belly, not the origin.
Focus on the correct definition: The origin is the fixed attachment point of the muscle to a bone, which serves as the anchor during muscle contraction.
Review examples of muscle origins in the body, such as the biceps brachii, which originates from the scapula, to solidify understanding of the concept.
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