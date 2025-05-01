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Multiple Choice
Abduction is a term used in joint movements. What does abduction refer to?
A
Bending a joint to decrease the angle between two bones
B
Rotation of a limb around its long axis
C
Movement of a limb toward the midline of the body
D
Movement of a limb away from the midline of the body
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'abduction' in the context of joint movements. Abduction refers to the movement of a limb or body part away from the midline of the body. This is the opposite of 'adduction,' which involves movement toward the midline.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a different type of joint movement: bending a joint (flexion), rotation of a limb (rotation), movement toward the midline (adduction), and movement away from the midline (abduction).
Step 3: Compare the definition of abduction with the options. The correct description of abduction is 'movement of a limb away from the midline of the body.' This matches the fourth option provided in the question.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, bending a joint to decrease the angle between two bones refers to flexion, not abduction. Rotation of a limb around its long axis refers to rotational movement, and movement toward the midline refers to adduction.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by ensuring it aligns with the anatomical definition of abduction. The correct answer is: 'Movement of a limb away from the midline of the body.'