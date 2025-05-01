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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary function of the muscular system?
A
Producing movement
B
Filtering blood
C
Storing genetic information
D
Regulating hormone levels
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the primary functions of the muscular system. The muscular system is responsible for producing movement, maintaining posture, stabilizing joints, and generating heat.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. For example, 'Filtering blood' is a function of the renal system (kidneys), not the muscular system.
Step 3: Evaluate the option 'Storing genetic information.' This is a function of the nucleus within cells, particularly in the context of DNA, and is unrelated to the muscular system.
Step 4: Consider the option 'Regulating hormone levels.' This is primarily a function of the endocrine system, which involves glands like the thyroid and adrenal glands.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Producing movement' is the correct answer, as it directly aligns with the primary function of the muscular system, which involves contraction and relaxation of muscles to facilitate movement.
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