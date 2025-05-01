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Multiple Choice
Which anterior muscles of the thigh originate on the os coxae?
A
Biceps femoris
B
Rectus femoris
C
Sartorius
D
Vastus lateralis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the anterior thigh muscles. The anterior thigh muscles are part of the quadriceps group and include the rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, and vastus intermedius, along with the sartorius muscle.
Step 2: Identify the origin of each muscle listed in the problem. The origin refers to the point where the muscle attaches to the bone and does not move during contraction.
Step 3: Recall that the rectus femoris originates from the os coxae (specifically the anterior inferior iliac spine and the superior margin of the acetabulum). This makes it unique among the quadriceps muscles, as the others originate from the femur.
Step 4: Note that the sartorius also originates from the os coxae (specifically the anterior superior iliac spine). This muscle is involved in flexion, abduction, and lateral rotation of the hip, as well as flexion of the knee.
Step 5: Exclude the vastus lateralis and biceps femoris from consideration, as neither originates from the os coxae. The vastus lateralis originates from the femur, and the biceps femoris is part of the posterior thigh muscles, originating from the ischial tuberosity and femur.
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