Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which two muscles insert on the fifth phalanx or the fifth metatarsal?
A
Extensor digitorum longus and flexor digitorum brevis
B
Flexor hallucis longus and extensor hallucis brevis
C
Abductor digiti minimi and flexor digiti minimi brevis
D
Tibialis anterior and peroneus longus
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical terminology. The fifth phalanx refers to the fifth toe, and the fifth metatarsal is the bone in the foot associated with the fifth toe. Muscles that insert on these structures are involved in movements of the little toe.
Step 2: Review the insertion points of the muscles listed in the options. For example, the abductor digiti minimi inserts on the lateral side of the fifth phalanx, and the flexor digiti minimi brevis inserts on the base of the fifth phalanx or metatarsal.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options based on their anatomical functions. For instance, the extensor digitorum longus primarily inserts on the distal phalanges of toes 2-5, not specifically the fifth phalanx or metatarsal. Similarly, the tibialis anterior and peroneus longus insert on different structures, such as the medial cuneiform and first metatarsal.
Step 4: Focus on the correct muscles. The abductor digiti minimi is responsible for abducting the fifth toe, while the flexor digiti minimi brevis flexes the fifth toe. Both muscles have insertion points on the fifth phalanx or metatarsal.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by cross-referencing anatomical charts or reliable resources to ensure the insertion points align with the fifth phalanx or metatarsal. This validates that the abductor digiti minimi and flexor digiti minimi brevis are the correct muscles.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan