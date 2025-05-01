Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which muscle acts as the prime mover of the extension of the arm at the shoulder joint?
A
Triceps brachii
B
Biceps brachii
C
Pectoralis major
D
Deltoid
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the movement described in the problem. The extension of the arm at the shoulder joint refers to moving the arm backward, away from the front of the body, which involves the posterior muscles of the shoulder and arm.
Step 2: Review the anatomy of the muscles listed in the options. The triceps brachii is primarily responsible for extending the forearm at the elbow joint, not the shoulder. The biceps brachii is involved in flexion of the forearm and supination, not extension. The pectoralis major is responsible for flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm, not extension.
Step 3: Focus on the deltoid muscle. The deltoid has three parts: anterior, middle, and posterior. The posterior fibers of the deltoid are responsible for extension of the arm at the shoulder joint.
Step 4: Confirm the role of the posterior deltoid as the prime mover for arm extension at the shoulder joint. It works by contracting and pulling the humerus backward, enabling the extension movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Deltoid,' specifically the posterior fibers, as they act as the prime mover for the extension of the arm at the shoulder joint.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan