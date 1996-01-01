3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
If the entropy of a living organism is decreasing, which of the following is most likely to be occurring simultaneously?
A
The entropy of the organism's environment must also be decreasing.
B
Heat is being used by the organism as a source of energy.
C
The first law of thermodynamics is being violated.
D
In this situation, the second law of thermodynamics must not apply.
E
Energy input into the organism must be occurring to drive the decrease in entropy.
141
