3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following states the relevance of the first law of thermodynamics to biology?
A
Because living things consume energy, the total energy of the universe is constantly decreasing.
B
Photosynthetic organisms produce energy in sugars from sunlight.
C
Energy is destroyed as glucose is broken down during cellular respiration.
D
Living organisms must increase the entropy of their surroundings.
E
Energy can be freely transformed among different forms as long as the total energy is conserved.
