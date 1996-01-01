3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of the second law of thermodynamics as it applies to biological reactions?
A
All types of cellular respiration produce ATP.
B
Cellular respiration releases some energy as heat.
C
The first and second choices are correct.
D
The first, second, and third choices are correct.
E
The aerobic respiration of one molecule of glucose produces six molecules each of carbon dioxide and water.
139
Watch next
Master First Law of Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice