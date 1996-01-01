3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Consider the growth of a farmer's crop over a season. Which of the following correctly states a limitation imposed by the first or second law of thermodynamics?
A
The entropy of the universe must decrease to account for the increased entropy associated with plant growth.
B
The process of photosynthesis produces energy that the plant uses to grow.
C
Growth of the crops must occur spontaneously.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
To obey the first law, the crops must represent an open system.
137
Watch next
Master First Law of Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice