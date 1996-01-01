3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
According to the second law of thermodynamics, which of the following is true?
Energy conversions increase the order in the universe.
The total amount of energy in the universe is constant.
The entropy of the universe is constantly decreasing.
All reactions produce some heat.
The decrease in entropy associated with life must be compensated for by increased entropy in the environment in which life exists.
