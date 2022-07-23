Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Compounds Organic compounds are primarily composed of carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements. They are essential for life and include molecules such as carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. In the body, these compounds play critical roles in metabolism, structure, and energy storage.

Inorganic Compounds Inorganic compounds typically do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds and include minerals, salts, and water. They are crucial for various physiological functions, such as maintaining pH balance, facilitating nerve impulses, and forming structural components in bones. Common inorganic compounds in the body include water, sodium chloride, and calcium phosphate.