Elements of Life The four elements that make up the bulk of all living matter are carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and nitrogen (N). These elements are fundamental to the structure and function of biological molecules, forming the backbone of organic compounds essential for life.

Atomic Symbols Atomic symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations used to represent chemical elements on the periodic table. For example, carbon is represented by 'C', hydrogen by 'H', oxygen by 'O', and nitrogen by 'N'. These symbols are universally recognized in scientific communication.