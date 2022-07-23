What lipid type is stored in fat deposits beneath the skin?
a. Triglyceride
b. Steroid
c. Vitamin D
d. Phospholipid
e. Prostaglandin
Absence of which of the following nitrogen-containing bases would prevent RNA synthesis?
a. Adenine
b. Cytosine
c. Guanine
d. Thymine
e. Uracil
The element(s) essential for normal thyroid function is/are:
a. Iodine
b. Iron
c. Copper
d. Selenium
e. Zinc
Which of the following forms the basic structure of cell membranes?
Which is the basis for producing sex hormones?
Distinguish inorganic from organic compounds, and list the major categories of each in the body.
Sarah has a lower than normal amount of body fat. She tends to be chilly except on very hot days. Lauren has a higher than normal amount of body fat and tends to feel overheated most of the time. Explain the relative sensitivity to environmental temperature of these two women on the basis of information you have been given in the Organic Compounds section of this chapter.