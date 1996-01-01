2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:
a) An increase in pH only.
b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.
c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.
d) The release of H+ into the solution only.
e) A decrease in pH only.
