9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Muscle Contraction
- Textbook QuestionDuring muscle contraction, ATP is provided by a. a coupled reaction of creatine phosphate with ADP, b. aerobic respiration of glucose, and c. anaerobic glycolysis. ______ (1) Which provides ATP fastest? ______ (2) Which does (do) not require that oxygen be available? ______ (3) Which provides the highest yield of ATP per glucose molecule? ______ (4) Which results in the formation of lactic acid? ______ (5) Which has carbon dioxide and water products? ______ (6) Which is most important in endurance sports?14
- Textbook QuestionMuscle-relaxing drugs are administered to a patient during major surgery. Which of the two chemicals described next would be a good skeletal muscle relaxant and why? • Chemical A binds to and blocks ACh receptors of muscle cells. • Chemical B floods the muscle cells' cytoplasm with Ca²⁺.14