Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biochemistry4h 34m
- What is Biochemistry?5m
- Characteristics of Life12m
- Abiogenesis13m
- Nucleic Acids16m
- Proteins12m
- Carbohydrates8m
- Lipids10m
- Taxonomy10m
- Cell Organelles12m
- Endosymbiotic Theory11m
- Central Dogma22m
- Functional Groups15m
- Chemical Bonds13m
- Organic Chemistry31m
- Entropy17m
- Second Law of Thermodynamics11m
- Equilibrium Constant10m
- Gibbs Free Energy37m
- 2. Water3h 23m
- 3. Amino Acids8h 10m
- Amino Acid Groups8m
- Amino Acid Three Letter Code13m
- Amino Acid One Letter Code37m
- Amino Acid Configuration20m
- Essential Amino Acids14m
- Nonpolar Amino Acids21m
- Aromatic Amino Acids14m
- Polar Amino Acids16m
- Charged Amino Acids40m
- How to Memorize Amino Acids1h 7m
- Zwitterion33m
- Non-Ionizable Vs. Ionizable R-Groups11m
- Isoelectric Point10m
- Isoelectric Point of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups51m
- Titrations of Amino Acids with Non-Ionizable R-Groups44m
- Titrations of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups38m
- Amino Acids and Henderson-Hasselbalch44m
- 4. Protein Structure10h 4m
- Peptide Bond18m
- Primary Structure of Protein31m
- Altering Primary Protein Structure15m
- Drawing a Peptide44m
- Determining Net Charge of a Peptide42m
- Isoelectric Point of a Peptide37m
- Approximating Protein Mass7m
- Peptide Group22m
- Ramachandran Plot26m
- Atypical Ramachandran Plots12m
- Alpha Helix15m
- Alpha Helix Pitch and Rise20m
- Alpha Helix Hydrogen Bonding24m
- Alpha Helix Disruption23m
- Beta Strand12m
- Beta Sheet12m
- Antiparallel and Parallel Beta Sheets39m
- Beta Turns26m
- Tertiary Structure of Protein16m
- Protein Motifs and Domains23m
- Denaturation14m
- Anfinsen Experiment20m
- Protein Folding34m
- Chaperone Proteins19m
- Prions4m
- Quaternary Structure15m
- Simple Vs. Conjugated Proteins10m
- Fibrous and Globular Proteins11m
- 5. Protein Techniques14h 5m
- Protein Purification7m
- Protein Extraction5m
- Differential Centrifugation15m
- Salting Out18m
- Dialysis9m
- Column Chromatography11m
- Ion-Exchange Chromatography35m
- Anion-Exchange Chromatography38m
- Size Exclusion Chromatography28m
- Affinity Chromatography16m
- Specific Activity16m
- HPLC29m
- Spectrophotometry51m
- Native Gel Electrophoresis23m
- SDS-PAGE34m
- SDS-PAGE Strategies16m
- Isoelectric Focusing17m
- 2D-Electrophoresis23m
- Diagonal Electrophoresis29m
- Mass Spectrometry12m
- Mass Spectrum47m
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry16m
- Peptide Mass Fingerprinting16m
- Overview of Direct Protein Sequencing30m
- Amino Acid Hydrolysis10m
- FDNB26m
- Chemical Cleavage of Bonds29m
- Peptidases1h 6m
- Edman Degradation30m
- Edman Degradation Sequenator and Sequencing Data Analysis4m
- Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency20m
- Ordering Cleaved Fragments21m
- Strategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments58m
- Indirect Protein Sequencing Via Geneomic Analyses24m
- 6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics13h 38m
- Enzymes24m
- Enzyme-Substrate Complex17m
- Lock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models23m
- Optimal Enzyme Conditions9m
- Activation Energy24m
- Types of Enzymes41m
- Cofactor15m
- Catalysis19m
- Electrostatic and Metal Ion Catalysis11m
- Covalent Catalysis18m
- Reaction Rate10m
- Enzyme Kinetics24m
- Rate Constants and Rate Law35m
- Reaction Orders52m
- Rate Constant Units11m
- Initial Velocity31m
- Vmax Enzyme27m
- Km Enzyme42m
- Steady-State Conditions25m
- Michaelis-Menten Assumptions18m
- Michaelis-Menten Equation52m
- Lineweaver-Burk Plot43m
- Michaelis-Menten vs. Lineweaver-Burk Plots20m
- Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots37m
- Calculating Vmax40m
- Calculating Km31m
- Kcat46m
- Specificity Constant1h 1m
- 7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation 8h 42m
- Enzyme Inhibition13m
- Irreversible Inhibition12m
- Reversible Inhibition9m
- Inhibition Constant26m
- Degree of Inhibition15m
- Apparent Km and Vmax29m
- Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate10m
- Competitive Inhibition52m
- Uncompetitive Inhibition33m
- Mixed Inhibition40m
- Noncompetitive Inhibition26m
- Recap of Reversible Inhibition37m
- Allosteric Regulation7m
- Allosteric Kinetics17m
- Allosteric Enzyme Conformations33m
- Allosteric Effectors18m
- Concerted (MWC) Model25m
- Sequential (KNF) Model20m
- Negative Feedback13m
- Positive Feedback15m
- Post Translational Modification14m
- Ubiquitination19m
- Phosphorylation16m
- Zymogens13m
- 8. Protein Function 9h 41m
- Introduction to Protein-Ligand Interactions15m
- Protein-Ligand Equilibrium Constants22m
- Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation32m
- Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin27m
- Heme Prosthetic Group31m
- Hemoglobin Cooperativity23m
- Hill Equation21m
- Hill Plot42m
- Hemoglobin Binding in Tissues & Lungs31m
- Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation19m
- Bohr Effect23m
- BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin24m
- Fetal Hemoglobin6m
- Sickle Cell Anemia24m
- Chymotrypsin18m
- Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism38m
- Glycogen Phosphorylase21m
- Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase21m
- Antibody35m
- ELISA15m
- Motor Proteins14m
- Skeletal Muscle Anatomy22m
- Skeletal Muscle Contraction45m
- 9. Carbohydrates7h 49m
- Carbohydrates19m
- Monosaccharides15m
- Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides33m
- Monosaccharide Configurations32m
- Cyclic Monosaccharides20m
- Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal19m
- Anomer14m
- Mutarotation13m
- Pyranose Conformations23m
- Common Monosaccharides33m
- Derivatives of Monosaccharides21m
- Reducing Sugars21m
- Reducing Sugars Tests19m
- Glycosidic Bond48m
- Disaccharides40m
- Glycoconjugates12m
- Polysaccharide7m
- Cellulose7m
- Chitin8m
- Peptidoglycan12m
- Starch13m
- Glycogen14m
- Lectins16m
- 10. Lipids5h 49m
- Lipids15m
- Fatty Acids30m
- Fatty Acid Nomenclature11m
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids12m
- Triacylglycerols11m
- Glycerophospholipids24m
- Sphingolipids13m
- Sphingophospholipids8m
- Sphingoglycolipids12m
- Sphingolipid Recap22m
- Waxes5m
- Eicosanoids19m
- Isoprenoids9m
- Steroids14m
- Steroid Hormones11m
- Lipid Vitamins19m
- Comprehensive Final Lipid Map13m
- Biological Membranes16m
- Physical Properties of Biological Membranes18m
- Types of Membrane Proteins8m
- Integral Membrane Proteins16m
- Peripheral Membrane Proteins12m
- Lipid-Linked Membrane Proteins21m
- 11. Biological Membranes and Transport 6h 37m
- Biological Membrane Transport21m
- Passive vs. Active Transport18m
- Passive Membrane Transport21m
- Facilitated Diffusion8m
- Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models30m
- Membrane Transport of Ions29m
- Primary Active Membrane Transport15m
- Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump20m
- SERCA: Calcium Ion Pump10m
- ABC Transporters12m
- Secondary Active Membrane Transport12m
- Glucose Active Symporter Model19m
- Endocytosis & Exocytosis18m
- Neurotransmitter Release23m
- Summary of Membrane Transport21m
- Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule51m
- Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Charged Ion1h 1m
- 12. Biosignaling9h 45m
- Introduction to Biosignaling44m
- G protein-Coupled Receptors32m
- Stimulatory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling42m
- cAMP & PKA28m
- Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling29m
- Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling20m
- Recap of Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling5m
- Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling58m
- PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC27m
- Recap of Phosphoinositide Signaling7m
- Receptor Tyrosine Kinases26m
- Insulin28m
- Insulin Receptor23m
- Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism57m
- Recap Of Insulin Signaling in Glucose Metabolism6m
- Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor1h 1m
- Recap of Insulin Signaling As A Growth Factor9m
- Recap of Insulin Signaling1m
- Jak-Stat Signaling25m
- Lipid Hormone Signaling15m
- Summary of Biosignaling13m
- Signaling Defects & Cancer20m
- Review 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes2h 47m
- Nucleic Acids 19m
- Nucleic Acids 211m
- Nucleic Acids 34m
- Nucleic Acids 44m
- DNA Sequencing 19m
- DNA Sequencing 211m
- Lipids 111m
- Lipids 24m
- Membrane Structure 110m
- Membrane Structure 29m
- Membrane Transport 18m
- Membrane Transport 24m
- Membrane Transport 36m
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 111m
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 23m
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 39m
- Lipids11m
- Practice - Membrane Structure 17m
- Practice - Membrane Structure 25m
- Practice - Membrane Transport 16m
- Practice - Membrane Transport 26m
- Review 2: Biosignaling, Glycolysis, Gluconeogenesis, & PP-Pathway3h 12m
- Biosignaling 19m
- Biosignaling 219m
- Biosignaling 311m
- Biosignaling 49m
- Glycolysis 17m
- Glycolysis 27m
- Glycolysis 38m
- Glycolysis 410m
- Fermentation6m
- Gluconeogenesis 18m
- Gluconeogenesis 27m
- Pentose Phosphate Pathway15m
- Practice - Biosignaling13m
- Practice - Bioenergetics 110m
- Practice - Bioenergetics 216m
- Practice - Glycolysis 111m
- Practice - Glycolysis 27m
- Practice - Gluconeogenesis5m
- Practice - Pentose Phosphate Path6m
- Review 3: Pyruvate & Fatty Acid Oxidation, Citric Acid Cycle, & Glycogen Metabolism2h 26m
- Pyruvate Oxidation9m
- Citric Acid Cycle 114m
- Citric Acid Cycle 27m
- Citric Acid Cycle 37m
- Citric Acid Cycle 411m
- Metabolic Regulation 18m
- Metabolic Regulation 213m
- Glycogen Metabolism 16m
- Glycogen Metabolism 28m
- Fatty Acid Oxidation 111m
- Fatty Acid Oxidation 28m
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 17m
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 26m
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 32m
- Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 14m
- Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 26m
- Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 14m
- Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 27m
- Review 4: Amino Acid Oxidation, Oxidative Phosphorylation, & Photophosphorylation1h 48m
- Amino Acid Oxidation 15m
- Amino Acid Oxidation 211m
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 18m
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 210m
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 310m
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 47m
- Photophosphorylation 15m
- Photophosphorylation 29m
- Photophosphorylation 310m
- Practice: Amino Acid Oxidation 12m
- Practice: Amino Acid Oxidation 22m
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 15m
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 24m
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 35m
- Practice: Photophosphorylation 15m
- Practice: Photophosphorylation 21m
4. Protein Structure
Denaturation
Multiple Choice
Why does heating a protein, such as an enzyme, cause it to lose its function?
A
Heat disrupts the non-covalent interactions that maintain the protein's three-dimensional structure, leading to loss of its active conformation.
B
Heat causes the protein to gain additional functional groups, enhancing its activity.
C
Heat increases the number of peptide bonds in the protein, making it too large to function.
D
Heat converts the protein into a carbohydrate, which cannot perform enzymatic functions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of proteins: Proteins are composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, and their function is highly dependent on their three-dimensional structure, which is stabilized by non-covalent interactions such as hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrophobic interactions.
Recognize the role of temperature: Heat provides energy that can disrupt these non-covalent interactions, causing the protein to unfold or denature. Denaturation leads to the loss of the protein's specific shape, which is critical for its function.
Connect structure to function: Enzymes, as proteins, have an active site with a specific shape that binds to substrates. If the protein loses its three-dimensional structure due to heat, the active site is altered, and the enzyme can no longer bind substrates effectively, leading to loss of function.
Eliminate incorrect options: Heat does not add functional groups to the protein, increase the number of peptide bonds, or convert the protein into a carbohydrate. These statements are scientifically inaccurate and do not explain the loss of function.
Conclude the correct explanation: Heat disrupts the non-covalent interactions that maintain the protein's three-dimensional structure, leading to denaturation and loss of enzymatic activity.
