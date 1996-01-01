Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Protein Techniques

Anion-Exchange Chromatography

Next Topic
1

concept

Anion-Exchange Chromatography

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Anion-Exchange Chromatography Example

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Which amino acid elutes last from an anion-exchange column at physiological pH?

4
Problem

Use the chart to determine which tripeptide would elute last from an anion-exchange column at pH = 9.3.

5
Problem

Which type of ion exchange chromatography would be best to separate a mixture of histidine and arginine? 

            His: pK1 = 1.8, pK2 = 9.3, pKR = 6.0                     Arg: pK1 = 1.8, pK2 = 9.0, pKR = 12.5

6
Problem

Stationary resin compounds with carboxymethyl (CM) and diethylaminoethyl (DEAE) groups are shown below. Indicate which one is likely used in a cation exchange column and which one is likely used in an anion exchange column. Considering the following peptide at pH 7, should DEAE or CM groups be used as the stationary resin to purify the peptide? 

Peptide: G-R-W-K-R-H

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.