Biochemistry

Biochemistry

9. Carbohydrates

Reducing Sugars Tests

Reducing Sugar Tests

Reducing Sugar Tests

Reducing Sugar Tests

Problem

Which of the following would you predict to be the LEAST reactive in a Fehling's test for reducing sugars?

Problem

Which of these statements is false?

Problem

Select the incorrect statement below:

Problem

In the table below, indicate what the result of a Fehling’s, Benedict’s, and Tollen’s test would be for each of the two sugars and what conclusion can be made about the properties of the sugars.

