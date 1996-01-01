Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Amino Acids

Titrations of Amino Acids with Non-Ionizable R-Groups

1

concept

Titrations Of Amino Acids With Non-Ionizable R-Groups

2

concept

Titrations Of Amino Acids With Non-Ionizable R-Groups

3
Problem

Draw the predominate structures of Leu at each of the indicated sections ( 1, 2, 3) on its titration curve.

4
Problem

Calculate the pI of Ile using its titration curve. Mark the approximate position of the pI on the titration curve.

5
Problem

Which of the following compounds would make for the best buffer at pH 8?

6
Problem

Identify the region(s) on glycine’s titration (I, II, III, IV, or V) that corresponds with each statement below:

a. Region where Gly predominant species has net charge of +1. ________

b. Region where the average net charge of Gly is +½. ________ 

c. Region where ½ of Gly’s amino groups are ionized. ________

d. Region where the pH = pKa of carboxyl group. ________

e. Region where the pH = pKa of amino group. ________

f. Regions where Gly has its maximum buffering capacity. _____________

g. Region where the average net charge of Gly is 0. ________

h. Region where Gly’s carboxyl group has been completely titrated. ________

i. Region where Gly has been completely titrated. ________

j. Region where Gly’s predominant species is a zwitterion. ________

k. Region where the average net charge of Gly is -1. ________

l. Region where Gly is a 50:50 mixture of protonated & deprotonated carboxyl group. ________

m. Region indicating Gly’s isoelectric point (pI). ________

n. Region indicating the end of Gly’s titration. ________

o. Regions where Gly has poor buffering power. ____________________

