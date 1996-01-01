Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

12. Biosignaling

Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling

Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling

The addition of the nonhydrolyzable GTP-analog, GTPγS (shown below), is a common cell culture technique. If only affecting the inhibitory pathway, what effect would GTPγS have on cellular cAMP levels?

If a chemical is an inhibitor of the enzyme adenylyl cyclase, which of the following steps in the GPCR signaling pathway would be directly blocked?

Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling

Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling Example 1

How does GPCR termination differ from GPCR desensitization?

Which of the following statements about beta-arrestin and GPCRs is TRUE?

Which of the following are involved in the desensitization of the β-adrenergic receptor?

