Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling
The addition of the nonhydrolyzable GTP-analog, GTPγS (shown below), is a common cell culture technique. If only affecting the inhibitory pathway, what effect would GTPγS have on cellular cAMP levels?
If a chemical is an inhibitor of the enzyme adenylyl cyclase, which of the following steps in the GPCR signaling pathway would be directly blocked?
Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling Example 1
How does GPCR termination differ from GPCR desensitization?
Which of the following statements about beta-arrestin and GPCRs is TRUE?
Which of the following are involved in the desensitization of the β-adrenergic receptor?