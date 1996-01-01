Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Protein Techniques

Peptide Mass Fingerprinting

Next Topic
1

concept

Peptide Mass Fingerprinting

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Peptide mass fingerprinting (PMF) is a method used to determine the sequence of an unknown peptide. In the sequencing of peptides by PMF, tandem mass spectrometry fragments peptides into smaller molecules to obtain the mass spectrum, which acts like a fingerprint & can be compared to theoretical spectrums in a database to derive the amino acid sequence. Mainly which types of bonds are broken to fragment the peptide & generate tandem mass spectra data?

3
Problem

Explain how a 5-residue amino acid sequence could uniquely identify a 200-residue protein via PMF. 

Hint #1: Compare the number of pentapeptides in the 200-residue protein to the total number of all possible pentapeptide sequences.

Hint #2: 

Hint #3: 

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.