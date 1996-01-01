Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Biosignaling

Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling

Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling

Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling Example 1

Cholera toxin increases the cellular cAMP levels by:

Pertussis toxin is produced by Bordetella pertussis, the bacterium that causes whooping cough. Pertussis toxin catalyzes the addition of ADP-ribose to Gi which ‘locks’ it in the GDP-bound state. If the uninhibited, toxin free GPCR pathway normally results in decreased glycogen synthesis, then what would be the effect of pertussis toxin?

Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling

Caffeine is a molecule that binds to ______________ receptors, inhibiting their response.

Caffeine is a(n) __________ of adenosine that blocks its receptors from activation.

