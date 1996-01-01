Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Rate Constants and Rate Law

Problem

Which of the following rate constants is negligible for the initial velocity (V 0) of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?

Problem

Calculate the reaction rate for the following simple reaction if k = 1.3 x 10 -1 M-1s-1, initial [A] = 4.0 x 10-3 M, and the initial [B] = 6.0 x 10 -3 M (for simple reactions, assume coefficients are reaction orders):

A + B → 2C

Problem

Write out the rate law equations for each association/dissociation indicated below.

a) Rate law for ES dissociation into E + P: V = ______________

b) Rate law for E + S association: V = ______________

c) Rate law for ES dissociation back into E + S: V = ______________

Problem

In a typical enzyme-catalyzed reaction, when & why is the rate constant k  -2 negligible?

