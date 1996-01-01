Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Peripheral Membrane Proteins
Peripheral membrane proteins:
a) Penetrate deeply into the lipid bilayer.
b) Can only be released from membranes by disrupting membrane structure via treatment with detergents.
c) Are non-covalently bound to membrane lipids or integral proteins.
d) Consist of β-barrels forming a hollow cylinder that creates a pore within the membrane.
e) Are covalently attached to carbohydrates that span the bilayer.
Label each of the following as a characteristic of (A) Integral and/or (B) Peripheral Membrane Proteins:
a) Could function on either side of the membrane: ___________.
b) Can act as a tunnel through the cell membrane: ___________.
c) Attaches only at the surface of a cell’s membrane: ___________.
d) Extends through all or part of the membrane: ___________.
e) Loosely associated with the membrane: ___________.
f) Can act as amphitropic proteins: ___________.