Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

10. Lipids

Peripheral Membrane Proteins

Next Topic
1

concept

Peripheral Membrane Proteins

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Peripheral membrane proteins: 

a) Penetrate deeply into the lipid bilayer. 

b) Can only be released from membranes by disrupting membrane structure via treatment with detergents. 

c) Are non-covalently bound to membrane lipids or integral proteins. 

d) Consist of β-barrels forming a hollow cylinder that creates a pore within the membrane. 

e) Are covalently attached to carbohydrates that span the bilayer.

3
Problem

Label each of the following as a characteristic of (A) Integral and/or (B) Peripheral Membrane Proteins: 

a) Could function on either side of the membrane: ___________. 

b) Can act as a tunnel through the cell membrane: ___________. 

c) Attaches only at the surface of a cell’s membrane: ___________. 

d) Extends through all or part of the membrane: ___________. 

e) Loosely associated with the membrane: ___________. 

f) Can act as amphitropic proteins: ___________.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.