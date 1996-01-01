Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Ramachandran Plot
Which of the following pairs of peptide-backbone bonds show free rotation around both bonds?
A Ramachandran plot shows:
Why are some regions of a Ramachandran plot shaded while others are unshaded? Circle all true answers.
The predominate structure in α-keratin, a mammalian protein that makes up large portions of hair & nails, is the α-helix. Mark the approximate locations on a Ramachandran plot you might expect to find φ and ψ angles for α-keratin amino acid residues.
The principal component of silk is the protein fibroin, which is a classic example of β-sheet structure. Mark the approximate locations on a Ramachandran plot you might expect to find φ and ψ angles for silk amino acid residues.
Which of the following statements is true for the portion of the peptide shown in the figure below?