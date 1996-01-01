Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

4. Protein Structure

Ramachandran Plot

1

concept

Ramachandran Plot

Problem

Which of the following pairs of peptide-backbone bonds show free rotation around both bonds?

3

concept

Ramachandran Plot

Problem

A Ramachandran plot shows:

5
Problem

Why are some regions of a Ramachandran plot shaded while others are unshaded? Circle all true answers.

6
Problem

The predominate structure in α-keratin, a mammalian protein that makes up large portions of hair & nails, is the α-helix. Mark the approximate locations on a Ramachandran plot you might expect to find φ and ψ angles for α-keratin amino acid residues.

Problem

The principal component of silk is the protein fibroin, which is a classic example of β-sheet structure. Mark the approximate locations on a Ramachandran plot you might expect to find φ and ψ angles for silk amino acid residues.

Problem

Which of the following statements is true for the portion of the peptide shown in the figure below?

