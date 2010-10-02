Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
The rate law for an elementary and/or nonelementary reaction is _________________________:
What is the overall reaction order for the following rate law? v = k [A] 1 [B]1 [C]0
Which of the following options is true for a reaction with the provided rate law: v = k [NO]2 [O2]
Consider the nonenzymatic elementary reaction from A → B. When the initial [A] = 20 mM, the reaction velocity is measured as 5 μM/min. Determine the reaction order and calculate the rate constant for the reaction.
Consider the nonenzymatic elementary reaction A B. When the [A] = 20 mM, the reaction velocity is measured as 5 µM of “B” produced per minute. Calculate the rate constant for the reaction. Hint: Consider the rate law.
The hypothetical elementary reaction 2A --> B + C has a rate constant of 10-6 M-1s-1. What is the reaction velocity when the concentration of A is 10 mM?