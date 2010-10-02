Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Reaction Orders

Next Topic
1

concept

Reaction Orders

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

The rate law for an elementary and/or nonelementary reaction is _________________________:

3

concept

Reaction Orders

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

Reaction Orders Example 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Reaction Orders

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

concept

Reaction Orders

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

What is the overall reaction order for the following rate law? v = k [A] 1 [B]1 [C]0

8

concept

Reaction Orders

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

Which of the following options is true for a reaction with the provided rate law: v = k [NO]2 [O2]

10
Problem

Consider the nonenzymatic elementary reaction from A → B. When the initial [A] = 20 mM, the reaction velocity is measured as 5 μM/min. Determine the reaction order and calculate the rate constant for the reaction.

11
Problem

Consider the nonenzymatic elementary reaction A  B.  When the [A] = 20 mM, the reaction velocity is measured as 5 µM of “B” produced per minute.  Calculate the rate constant for the reaction. Hint: Consider the rate law.

12
Problem

The hypothetical elementary reaction 2A --> B + C has a rate constant of 10-6 M-1s-1.  What is the reaction velocity when the concentration of A is 10 mM?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.